RPD investigates hit and run in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police says it's investigating a hit and run incident in Rockford. Police say it happened on Saturday around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Mulford Road and Executive Parkway.

Police say a light-colored SUV struck a person in a wheelchair before fleeing. Officials say the person was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.