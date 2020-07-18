Police close down packed Barcelona beach amid virus spike

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona have closed access to a large area of the city’s beaches due to the excess of sunbathers who ignored the urging of authorities to stay at home amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. Police on Saturday impeded more people for entering the beach and used loudspeakers to recommend the crowds already on the sand to disperse. Barcelona and other areas of the surrounding northeast Catalonia region have experienced the largest outbreaks in Spain in recent weeks. A prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people in the city went into effect Saturday. Authorities also strongly recommend that residents only leave home for work and necessary errands.