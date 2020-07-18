Menta Academy details plans for school, remodels facilities for social distancing

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The beginning of the new school year is just around the corner, but some schools still aren't sure if students will be in classrooms or at home. The Menta Academy, a local non-profit that helps kids with disabilities, announced its plans.

As the first day of class gets closer, schools have to prepare for it more than ever before.

"It's very, very fluid," Rory Conran, Chief Operating Officer of The Menta Group (*Note: Menta Academy is a part of The Menta Group. The Menta Group has branches across the state of Illinois and Arizona), explained.

COVID-19 still looms over the country, and the county, and Menta Academy, which serves students in multiple local school districts who have disabilities, says the group has three plans for this school year.

"We created these [plans] internally and we begged, borrowed, and stole," Conran said. "We collaborated with our local school districts."

The first plan is a full return to school under the guidelines of public health experts. Second is a hybrid model with some in-person instruction and remote learning. And lastly, if needed, there is a plan to return to fully online.

But Menta Academy says ultimately, which plan it uses isn't up to it.

"If the family and the school district both decide they want to implement a plan, we will be utilizing that," Conran explained.

Conran says the local branch is uniquely poised to adapt for students as it instructs only 45 of them, and has plenty of room to meet the Illinois Department of Public Health's requirements.

To meet those requirements, Menta is in the midst of a more than two month process to remodel all of its branches.

"Some of the things we have set up are the social distance markers, we're taping everything off in our buildings, [and] having one-ways," Conran added. "We measured out every single one of our classrooms to ensure that we can have social distancing."

Another protective step involves wearing masks. Conran says masks will be required for those who can medically tolerate them, but he says challenges that will arise from kids wearing a mask for a full school day are likely something we'll see nationally.

So, while we don't know what this school year will bring, students do know a little bit more about what to expect when they return to class. Menta Academy is slated to start Aug. 31.