Janesville Police looking for suspect after Friday night store robbery

JANESVILLE (WREX) -- Janesville Police are asking for the public's help in looking out for a robbery suspect.

Police say the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Walgreens on Center Avenue.

According to officers, the suspect went in the store and displayed a screwdriver in a jabbing motion toward an employee while demanding money.

The suspect then took off with an unknown amount of money.

He was last seen running southwest from the store and a K9 track confirmed the suspect went west on Conde Street. He was then picked up by a vehicle parked in the area, police say.

Police are looking for a white male medium build with a possible beard. He was wearing a baseball hat, black shirt and black shorts and shoes.

The investigation is still ongoing, but if anyone has any information or can identify the suspect, you're asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.