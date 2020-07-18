India-Pakistan fighting in Kashmir kills 3, wounds 2

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Pakistani officials say firing between soldiers from both sides along the highly militarized frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir has left three members of an Indian family dead and two Pakistani civilians wounded. An Indian official says a 50-year-old woman, her husband and their teenage son were hit by a shell in their home Friday night in southern Poonch district in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan’s foreign ministry says two Pakistani women were killed in firing in Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Friday.