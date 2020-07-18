French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody

PARIS (AP) — Protesters are marching in a Paris suburb Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a Black man in police custody. The demonstration in Beaumont-sur-Oise is honoring Adama Traoré, who died in 2016 after an arrest in circumstances that remain unclear. His case has mobilized broad anger against police brutality and racial injustice. Since George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in May, campaigning by Traore’s family and other French activists against police violence targeting minorities has gained renewed attention. Police say they weren’t responsible for Traore’s death, and some medical reports blamed a cardiac problem. His family and other medical reports point to asphyxiation instead.