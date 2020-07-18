Freeport high school hosts outdoor graduation ceremony

FREEPORT (WREX) — Graduation day, a day some students think of all through high school.

"We got towards the end of the year where there was more exciting stuff," said Hodges.

An excitement Keegen Hodges says he had been waiting for four years.

But all that excitement came to a halt.

The outbreak flipped his senior year upside down, forcing him and his classmates to quickly adjust to a new normal.

"It was hard to do math class and AP classes because it went from a three hour class to 45 minutes," said Hodges.

But even with the changes, the high school still wanted to make sure these students had their chance to turn their tassels, and and walk across the stage.

The high school hosted an outdoor graduation where students received their diplomas, had their pictures taken with teachers, and said their final goodbyes to their Alma mater.

"I have seen such resilience from our students, such acceptance that this is how it has to be, and i am just so proud of them and everything they have already achieved and their futures ahead of them," said Dr. Beth Summers.

Principal of Freeport High School, Dr. Beth Summers, says this graduating class is truly something special.

"I believe that it is within their grasps and they are going to have just experiences from this moment that will help them the rest of their lives," said Dr. Summers.