Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed the death of former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow. The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya’s death on Friday has not yet been disclosed. She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor. The pair won the 2017 world junior title. Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries