EPA aims to take East Chicago homes off toxic Superfund list

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to remove hundreds of once-contaminated East Chicago properties from its National Priorities List to spur development in the northwestern Indiana city that could potentially qualify homes for interior lead abatement. The EPA’s National Priorities List is part of the federal agency’s Superfund program. That list tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. The EPA’s proposal to remove the East Chicago properties from the list comes four years after it began cleaning up lead contamination in the city’s Calumet neighborhoods. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports critics contend the proposed removal is premature.