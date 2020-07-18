Dozens connect with local organizations at the Get Involved 815 Activist Expo

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of people gathered in Rockford on Saturday to get involved with local organizations.

More than 50 activists and organizations took part in the Get Involved 815 Activist Expo at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd to spread the word on what they do in Rockford.

The event was created by two Rockford activists, Mustafa Abdall and Jay Ware. They said the goal was to make one place for people to get connected and involved in local organizations to create change many young people want to see in the world.

One organization says it hopes to connect with kids in our area so students can get more involved in their own future.

“We would love for our youth to get involved because we don’t want to develop things for them. We want to develop things with them. We really need that student voice to help us craft all of these experiences that they are going to have in high school. What is it that they want to see? What kind of businesses do they want to engage with," said Alignment Rockford Executive Director Anisha Gimmett.

People were also able to receive a box full of dairy groceries.