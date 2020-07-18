‘Black Lives’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced for 3rd time

NEW YORK (AP) — A “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been defaced with paint for the third time in a week. Two women were arrested Saturday after police say they vandalized the Fifth Avenue mural with black paint. Bystander video showed police officers surrounding one of the women as she rubbed black paint on the yellow letters. Police say one of the officers slipped on the paint and tumbled to the ground, injuring his head and arm. He was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. A police department spokesperson said the women’s names and information on possible charges against them weren’t immediately available.