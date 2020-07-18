Belvidere Park District hosts first Drive-in Movie Night at Sundstrand Park

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Movie theaters have been closed for almost four months due to COVID-19 restrictions. That didn't stop the Belvidere Park District from getting creative and utilizing one of its newest parks just in time for a summer time favorite.

Grab your popcorn or your favorite snack, because it's time to watch a movie.

"It feels a lot like summer and since the whole COVID thing this is a good thing to do just to get out and have fun," said Poplar Grove resident Sarah Rudd.

"I think everybody misses having fun family things to do on the weekends. Movie theaters have been closed for months. This gives people the opportunity to come out and do something," said Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Grafton.

The Belvidere Park District, in collaboration with the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA, hosted its first Drive-in Movie Night at Sundstrand Park.

"They just got the park donated to the Belvidere Park District. This is the first event they have been able to hold here and we're hoping we can partner with the park district and we'll be able to put this park to good use for the community," said Grafton.

Between the lawn and the parking lot, more than 100 tickets were sold for families to safely spend time together.

"There's 15 foot circles drawn on the lawn so they can properly socially distance and then we have car spaces that are parked car, empty space so they can tailgate safely outside of their car as well," said Grafton.

Local food trucks were just feet away allowing community members and families to create their own movie theater experience.

The Rudd family of Poplar Grove said going to the movies is something they have been missing.

"Try to do the best you can with social distancing. I know it can be a struggle sometimes but we got to do what we can to come back together as a community," said Matt Rudd.

Bringing the theater outdoors and making summer a memorable one.

The next Drive-in Movie Night will be held on July 25 at Sundstrand Park.