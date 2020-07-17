United gets deal with pilots, Delta seeks 1-year pay cut

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is asking pilots to take a 15% cut in minimum guaranteed pay for a year, which it says could help the airline avoid layoffs in October. At United Airlines, the company and the pilots union have agreed on early-out and leave provisions that might avoid furloughs. A Delta executive said Friday the airline must shrink because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it prefers to spread the work of a smaller airline among all its pilots. The proposal shows the pressure facing airlines and their employees as air travel struggles to recover with new coronavirus cases surging across the South and Southwest.