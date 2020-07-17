Two suspects wanted in South Carolina homicide taken into custody in Whiteside Co.

STERLING, Ill. (WREX) — Two people wanted in connection to a murder in South Carolina are now in custody in the Stateline area.



The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Jorden Johnson and Latisha Evans were taken into custody in Sterling early Friday morning.



Authorities say the two suspects were wanted in connection to a homicide in June in South Carolina.



The sheriff's office says evidence from a car fire on July 4 in Harmon, Illinois linked evidence to the homicide and led to Johnson and Evans being identified as suspects.



Both Johnson and Evans have ties to the Lee County, Whiteside County and Quad Cities area, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.



Both suspects are being held in the Whiteside County Jail while waiting for extradition back to South Carolina.