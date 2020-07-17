Two people taken to the hospital after crash involving motorcycle, SUV

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Friday night.

It happened at South Main Street and Clifton Avenue. Rockford Police tweeted about the crash at 10:36 p.m. Authorities say the man and the woman who were taken to the hospital were on the motorcycle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

South Main Street is closed southbound from Pond Street to Clifton Avenue.