 Skip to Content

Two people taken to the hospital after crash involving motorcycle, SUV

New
11:08 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Friday night.

It happened at South Main Street and Clifton Avenue. Rockford Police tweeted about the crash at 10:36 p.m. Authorities say the man and the woman who were taken to the hospital were on the motorcycle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

South Main Street is closed southbound from Pond Street to Clifton Avenue.

Nick Landi

Nick Landi is a News Producer at 13 WREX. He has worked at WREX in that role since joining the station in 2018. He is a graduate of Illinois State University.

Related Articles

Skip to content