Moncada rejoins White Sox after positive COVID-19 test

CHICAGO (AP) — Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus. Moncada revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on a video conference call with reporters Thursday. He said he didn’t experience any major symptoms, but it was a very difficult time for him and a little scary. Moncada and pitcher José Ruiz were placed on the injured list last week because of unspecified ailments. Moncada is in major league camp and Ruiz is going to work out at the team’s taxi-squad site in Schaumburg.