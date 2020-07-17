Serious three car accident outside Rockton, extrication required

ROCKTON (WREX) — Rockton first responders responded to a three car accident where one person had to be extricated from their car on Thursday night, first responders said.

Two people went to local hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said. Rockton firefighters extricated one person from their vehicle.

First responders arrived at North Main and Gleasman Roads outside of Rockton at 9:20 p.m., according to authorities.

All three cars had heavy damage.

The Rockton Fire Protection District posted the accident on their Facebook page.