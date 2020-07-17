Potawatomi Hotel & Casino laying off 1,600 employees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is laying off 1,600 employees from its Milwaukee facility due to a decline in tourism business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Potawatomi had 2,600 employees before shutting down in March. About 1,000 people were brought back to work for the casino’s reopening in June. Wisconsin Public Radio reports Friday that the remaining employees will be laid off starting Aug. 15. The number of positive cases for COVID-19 in Wisconsin topped 40,500 on Friday, with 833 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases was 822, the highest since the start of the pandemic in February.