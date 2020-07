BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit say one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

According to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Harvey Street.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the 1000 block of Harvey Street. The shooting remains under investigation.