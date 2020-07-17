NW Indiana city closes its beaches, citing virus, crowds

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city’s mayor has closed all of the community’s Lake Michigan beaches to help stem the coronavirus’ spread after large crowds gathered recently along the city’s lakeshore. Michigan City’s beaches and Washington Park, which includes the community’s zoo, closed after midnight Friday on the order of Mayor Duane Parry, who cited unprecedented crowds in an executive order issued Thursday. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Parry’s order exempts weddings previously scheduled with the Michigan City Park Department in the city. Michigan City borders Lake Michigan and is located about 50 miles east of Chicago.