Norway arrests British man suspected of plane bomb threat

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian authorities say they have arrested a 51-year-old British citizen suspected of issuing a bomb threat midair during a Ryanair flight from London to Oslo.The Ryanair flight FR1392 from London Stansted airport with 142 passengers and six crew members landed safely to Oslo’s Gardermoen airport early afternoon Friday, officials said.Norwegian police tweeted earlier “a Ryanair plane has received a bomb threat while in the air. The plane has landed safely on the runway. The situation is unclear. We are on site with great forces.” Police said later the situation was under control by the authorities with all passengers evacuated and the plane being examined by an emergency, counter-terrorism and bomb squads.