Mexico puts military in charge of customs operations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s military will take over the country’s land and maritime ports of entry as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tries to root corruption out of the country’s customs offices. The president said Friday that the move is aimed at improving security and avoiding the introduction of drugs.” The military had already worked in a supporting role providing security at some ports of entry, but the announcement appears to place far more responsibility with the generals. The move is in line with other situations in which the president has turned to the military when faced with deep-rooted corruption.