Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping get rid of two dead bodies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A person who helped a murder suspect get rid of two bodies in Rockford learns his sentence.

Hsa Htoo was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Back in February of 2018, Rockford Police found the bodies of Danielle Son and her boyfriend Sergio Qurioz under a bridge in the southeast area of Blackhawk Park. Investigators determined that Danielle Son's husband, Hand Son killed Danielle and Sergio. Detectives also determined that Htoo helped Son put the dead bodies in the trunk of a car.

Htoo pleaded guilty in February of 2020. He was also sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Hand Son died by suicide after Rockford Police officers approached his vehicle following a crash in Feb. 22, 2018.