Lowe hopeful for Big Ten season

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — The Big Ten made the switch to a conference-only fall sports schedule last week. But for Illinois senior Vederian Lowe, it doesn't matter who the Fighting Illini play. The Rockford native just wants to get back on the field.

"Times are so weird now," Lowe said. "Everybody wants to play ball. From the higher-ups to the players. We all want to play football this year. If they feel cutting out non-conference games and just playing conference games is a way to progress to the season so we can actually play football and limit the amount of cases or limit travel or whatever the case may be. That's something I'm going to go with. I have no problem doing that. I'm just trying to play football."

Some college seasons around the country have already been canceled. Lowe knows that's still a possibility for the Big Ten.

"I'm just trying to stay very positive about the whole thing," he said. "Nobody really knows what's going to happen. We may have a major spike in cases or a major decrease in cases. Nobody really knows. I'm just trying to make sure I stay positive because I have goals of my own that I'm trying to achieve."

He hopes to earn All-Big Ten honors, and help the team to a big year.

"Team goal-wise, we all want to have the best season we've had since coach [Lovie] Smith has been here," Lowe said.

Lowe says COVID-19 prevention protocols are in place during team workouts.

"We're getting tested at least once a week," he explains. "The amount of tests we're going to get is probably going to increase once the season gets started."

Vederian became a father shortly before last season's training camp started. His son Kingston recently turned one, and Vederian is cherishing every moment with him.

"I got to spend a lot of time with him," Lowe said. "Just watching him grow up the past four months or so has been amazing. It's definitely been a great time spending all this time with him."

Kingston is not quite bull rushing his dad yet.

"No, he's a little aggressive but he just started walking," Lowe says with a laugh.

Ever since his days flattening opposing rushers at Auburn, Vederian has envisioned himself playing on Sundays. He hopes a strong effort on the field this year will help him achieve that goal.

"That's definitely always been a goal of mine," Lowe said. "One of my number one things in my life is to set myself and my family up to be in the best position possible. Getting to the NFL has always been the goal."

For now the goal is to stay healthy and play football this fall.