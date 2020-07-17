Kremlin rejects accusations of meddling in UK election

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is “categorically” denying allegations of interfering in a 2019 U.K. election and says the accusations will negatively impact relations between the two countries. “We consistently, categorically deny any possible involvement of the Russian Federation in interfering in any country’s elections, including the U.K.,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday. The British government accused “Russian actors” on Thursday of seeking to interfere in the U.K.’s last general election. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement to lawmakers that it is “almost certain” that the unnamed individuals “sought to interfere” in the December 2019 election by amplifying online “illicitly acquired and leaked government documents.”