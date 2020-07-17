John Lewis’ legacy shaped in 1965 on ‘Bloody Sunday’

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — On the day that became known as Bloody Sunday, John Lewis and a line of nonviolent marchers were beaten and tear-gassed by Alabama state troopers in Selma. The state-sanctioned violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge stunned the nation and helped spur the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act. It also propelled Lewis on to a global stage as a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement. He would go on to win election to the U.S. House, where he was widely acknowledged as the conscience of Congress.