Jesus statue beheaded at Catholic church in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Someone beheaded a statue of Jesus Christ in the courtyard of a Catholic church in South Florida. Now that act of vandalism is being investigated by Miami-Dade police and the Department of Homeland Security. Mary Ross Agosta is a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami. She says someone entered sacred property at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in West Kendall and broke the statue intentionally. She says surveillance video has been handed over to police. Spokesman Argemis Colome says Miami Dade Police want to ensure the community that people can continue to feel safe.