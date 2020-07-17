Israel to shut down on weekends in response to virus surge

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has announced new restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, including weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery. The government announced the restrictions early Friday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “interim steps” were needed to avoid another general lockdown. Netanyahu has faced widespread criticism and protests in recent days over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economic fallout. Gyms will be closed and beaches will be off-limits on weekends starting later this month. Stores, malls, beauty salons and tourist sites will also be closed on weekends. Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors or 20 outside.