How local health departments are using contact tracing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will likely receive a call from your local health department.

"We directly contact the positive case. It's usually in a few hours. We have been very good with that," said Ermir Ramadani.

From there, the health department asks the patient a list of questions pertaining to where and who they have come in contact with.

"Close contact can be anyone literally in six feet for 15 minutes or more," said Ramadani.

That is regardless of family members, or not.

"It could be a Walmart employee that they are friends with or that they met at Walmart. Whether you are wearing a mask or not, you are considered close contact," said Ramadani.

For those that do come in contact with a positive case, they need to be quarantined for 14 days.

"At first people ask, 'What am I going to do, I have to work,' but the health department is here to help," said Todd Kisner.

Todd Kisner, Director of the Center for Health Protection at the Winnebago Health Department, says they have been impressed with the recent number of positive cases.

"We have remained at a low positivity rate which is kudos to our community," said Kisner.

Most importantly, all patients personal information will be protected by the health department.

"It falls back on HIPPA. Being in the health care field it is imperative that we follow that regulations. No demographic or sensitive information is released to an individual when it is not necessary," said Ramadani.

Using technology and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19.