High heat strikes Saturday, then storms follow Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Very hot weather hits this weekend, but the heat may only be high for one day. Storms help cool conditions off Sunday, though the storms may be on the stronger end.

Saturday heat:

Temperatures return to the 90's Saturday after spending a week away from those values. The humidity will make a big difference in how it feels outside, however.

Conditions may feel like 105° or higher at times Saturday.

The higher the humidity, the harder your sweat has to work to cool you off. Since the humidity rises to uncomfortable levels, the weather feels like the 100's by Saturday afternoon. Heat index values (factoring both temperature and humidity) may rise to 105° or higher.

Heat advisories show where and for how long the dangerous heat lasts.

We likely see the heat index climb above 100° by noon, and stay that way until 7 pm. Heat indices may not fall below 90° until after 10 pm. Because we get high heat for so long, the National Weather Service issued Heat Advisories for all of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois from noon to 10 pm Saturday. The advisories highlight how long the potentially dangerous heat will be in place.

If you have to get outdoor chores, errands, or exercise in Saturday, try to do so before 9 am. After 9 am, the heat climbs rapidly. For the rest of the day, try to stay in the air conditioning or a cool spot. Take it very easy in the heat if outdoors, and try to stay in the shade as much as possible. Drink plenty of water! Do not leave your kids or pets in your vehicle unattended.

Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Both are dangerous conditions.

The heat doesn't let up much Saturday night, with the middle 70's coming for overnight temperatures. Showers and storm early Sunday morning may provide a little relief late in the night.

Sunday storms:

Cooling rainfall is possible early Sunday, and may shut off the high heat after one day only. The showers and storms, however, bring a slight risk of severe weather.

Strong storms may be possible early Sunday morning.

The storms brew up across Wisconsin and Iowa late Saturday, with chances for damaging winds and large hail. As the storms approach the Stateline, they should be on a weakening trend. How quickly they weaken determines if we see severe weather or not. Strong winds, hail, and flash flooding are threats early Sunday.

A slight risk for severe weather is in place early Sunday, depending on how quickly storms weaken as they leave southern Wisconsin.

Storms potentially move into the Stateline around sunrise, and exit after 8 am or so. Have multiple ways to get weather alerts just in case Sunday morning. Have something loud like a weather radio to wake you up in case dangerous storms approach.

Since this line of strong storms comes in on a weakening trend, severe weather risks remain very low. However, stay tuned for forecast updates throughout the weekend. Sunday morning's rainfall should help bring the heat down to the 80's for Sunday afternoon. Conditions may feel like the 90's still thanks to the higher humidity.

Cooler weather in the low 80's are likely next week, with chances for rain on Tuesday, and slight chances later in the week.