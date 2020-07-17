Dangerous heat indices possible as humidity climbs into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The hottest temperatures of the year are ahead as the end of another work week approaches. Heat advisories go into effect Saturday to warn of potentially dangerous heat.

Building humidity through late week:

Do you remember "if/then" statements in elementary school? The basic concept goes like this: "If 'x' is this, then 'y' is this?" Using this analogy, let's set up an "if/then" statement to describe hot weather.

"If wind makes winter's chill worse, then high dew points make summer heat unbearable." Justin Ballard, 13 News Today Meteorologist

Feel free to use that analogy at any time completely royalty-free. In all seriousness, the Stateline is in for a hot weekend and it's courtesy of climbing dew points. Starting Friday, dew point temperatures climb out of the lower 60s and into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

To wind down the work week, heat index values climb into the lower and possibly middle 90s, well below heat advisory criteria. That isn't going to be the case by Saturday, as high temperatures approach the lower to middle 90s.

Heat advisories go into effect Saturday area-wide, persisting through much of the day.

A heat advisory goes into effect Saturday afternoon to give folks across the Upper Midwest a heads up for potentially dangerous heat. Heat indices are going to climb into the lower 100s for a time during the mid-afternoon.

Heat indices climb over 100° Saturday afternoon. This extreme heat doesn't last long, as temperatures drop into early next week.

If your Saturday afternoon features plans to head outdoors, you might consider moving those plans earlier in the day or indoors.

It's important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during times of hot weather. Some symptoms are similar, but others can vary quite a bit.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Little chances for rain:

Heat wouldn't be so bad if it came with a chance for cooling relief, however that doesn't look to be the case this weekend. Rain chances remain minimal through the hottest part of Saturday.

In the short-term, Friday looks dry, with only a slim chance for rain overnight Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday. The best chance for that remains locked to our north, primarily confined to areas of central and northern Wisconsin.

Saturday features a low-grade chance for an isolated storm, but most of us remain high and dry in sweltering heat. Saturday night could bring a scattered storm to the Stateline, but model guidance shows the best chances north of the region.