Cairo bridge to close next month for 30 days

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a bridge that connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, will be closed to traffic for extensive maintenance next month. A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is scheduled to close in early August and remain closed for about a month. The statement says crews plan to work along a nearly 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee and perform critical work on the bridge deck. Officials say a detailed analysis determined the closure was the best option for completing the work. The span carries about 7,000 vehicles each day across the Ohio River.

