Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tests positive for coronavirus

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption. Budenholzer’s comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic. The NBA-leading Bucks face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March. Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.