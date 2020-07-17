Boone County vets and organizations want a local animal solution after Boone County Animal Services staff walk out

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Boone County Board Chairman Karl Johnson said he expected to find a temporary solution for the Boone County Animal Services on Friday. But county administration says it's still in the works.

Now the services the county would normally handle are falling on other shoulders.

Boone County veterinarians and organizations are now finding themselves in a position they never saw coming.

"It's a burden. It's just extra work on everyone else," said Boone County Auxiliary President Jane Gordon.

When Animal Clinic of Poplar Grove got a call of a stray kitten found in a riverbank, instead of turning to the Boone County Animal Services, it had to take the kitten under its wing. That's because no employees currently work at animal services.

Animal Clinic of Poplar Grove Office Manager and Certified Veterinary Technician Harlee Robinson said that's not something she can't keep doing.

"We are not equipped to take in all of the stray cats and stray dogs in the area. Reaching out to PAWS in Rockford or even the Winnebago County Animal Services are really going to be the most helpful instead of all of them coming here," said Robinson.

"There is a problem. Every neighborhood has not just feral cats but cats that have been abandoned. Cats that are lost. We absolutely need help in taking care of these animals. One organization can't do it all," said Gordon.

Boone County Auxiliary in Belvidere is facing the same issue. The non-profit organization uses the animal services' building for two of its programs which are now in jeopardy.

"It's the spay and neuter transport and the low cost clinic. Those are our two biggest and most popular programs and people just need them so desperately. We want to help them and that facility helps us do that," said Gordon.

Robinson says even though other counties may be able to offer support, she hopes a solution can stay in Boone County.

"Cattle, dogs, cats, everything that you can imagine since we are a farming community. Having them here to help with all sorts of animal problems in the community is definitely a hundred percent what we need," said Robinson.

Boone County Auxiliary has partnered with Boone County Animal Services in the past and offers an extra space for a cat fostering.

The auxiliary has also purchased equipment animal services needed by didn't have money for.