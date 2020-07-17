Global shares mixed after Wall Street slips

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street slipped on uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook. Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while London and Tokyo declined. U.S. stock futures gained. Overnight, Wall Street drifted lower following reports including one showing more layoffs. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3%. Enthusiasm was dampened by data showing 1.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. Global markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, buoyed by optimisms over a possible coronavirus vaccine. But economists warn the rise might not be sustained given uncertainties over the pandemic as infections in the U.S. and some other countries rise.