2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men are facing charges after a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him in Indiana and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property. Monroe County prosecutors on Friday charged Sean Purdy with felonies of criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. Jerry Cox II has been charged with felony criminal confinement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanors. The charges follow weeks of protests demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker over the Fourth of July weekend. Purdy’s lawyer had no immediate comment, but has said Booker was “putting forth a false narrative.” It wasn’t immediately known if Cox had a lawyer.