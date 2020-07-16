US retail sales jump 7.5% in June, but economy still ails

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales climbed a solid 7.5% in June, a sign that the economy was healing right before infections from the coronavirus spiked again and dragged down hopes for a steady recovery. The Census Bureau reported Thursday that retail sales are 1.1% higher than their levels from a year ago, after a brutal plunge in March and April was offset by a decent rebound in May and June. Spending at restaurants and bars jumped 20% last month, but it’s still down 26% from last year. Sales at clothiers more than doubled between May and June, yet they’ve collapsed 23% from a year ago.