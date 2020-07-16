Ukraine appoints new head of the National Bank

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday voted to appoint a new head of the country’s central bank after its former chief stepped down, citing political pressure. The parliament approved 47-year-old banker Kyrylo Shevchenko as the new head of Ukraine’s National Bank on Thursday with 332 votes out of 450. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put Shevchenko, who used to run the state-owned Ukrgasbank, forward as a candidate for the job on Wednesday. Shevchenko’s predecessor Yakiv Smolii resigned two weeks ago, citing “systematic political pressure” as the reason for his decision. His resignation was promptly accepted both by Zelenskiy and the country’s parliament.