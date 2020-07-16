Target, Walgreens, CVS become latest stores to require masks

(WREX) — A few more large retail stores are requiring their shoppers to wear masks.



On Thursday, Target, Walgreens and CVS all announced mask mandates for shoppers.



In a statement released Thursday, Walgreens and CVS announced starting July 20 customers will be required to wear masks while shopping at any of their stores.

Walgreens says stores will have new and additional signage with this information. Stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores' intercom system.

“We support the new CDC guidance that urges the use of face covers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer. “As cases continue to rise in many part of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can.”

Here's the statement CVS provided on its website:

"With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

Target's policy will go into effect Aug. 1. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

Walmart, Schnucks, Best Buy and Starbucks are some of the other large businesses with mask mandates.