ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford says due to high call volume, some residents aren't getting through when calling 911.

The city says if you are calling about a fire, medical emergency or a crime to call 911 again as telecommunicators are working as fast as they can.

The city says for non-emergencies in Rockford, call 815-966-2900. For Winnebago County, call 815-282-2600.