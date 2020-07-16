Rock Valley College to open for in-person appointments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday afternoon, Rock Valley College announced most student services will be open to visitors starting Monday, July 20.

The College says it wants to offer as many options as possible to help students and parents with the registration process now that the fall semester is a short time away from beginning. However, officials for the college say phone and virtual appointments are encouraged as a first choice and in-person assistance will be available by appointment only starting Monday.

For the safety of visitors and staff, all social distancing guidelines at the school remain in effect. That means all visitors must schedule an appointment and no walk-ins will be accepted. Visitors are also required to wear a face mask and will be asked to park in lots 1, 2A or 2B to enter through the Student Center on the west entrance closest to the Physical Education Center (PEC).

You can schedule an appointment by calling the specific department you'd like to speak with. The college has a detailed list of departments as well as preliminary plans for reopening on its website rockvalleycollege.edu.