Rock County to require masks in all county facilities starting Monday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — Starting Monday, July 20, officials for Rock County announced masks will be required in all county facilities.

Rock County's Administrator Josh Smith made the decision Thursday morning in a statement. That statement reads in part:

"Metrics tracked by the Public Health Department indicate several troubling trends, including an increase in the percentage of tests that return as positive for COVID-19 and an increase in hospitalizations. These trends mirror increases being experienced across the country, across Wisconsin, and regionally. At the same time, an increasing body of evidence and opinions of public health leaders nationally indicate that wearing masks is a key step to limiting the spread of COVID-19 and allowing businesses, schools, child care facilities, and other community organizations to remain safely open."

Additionally, Smith adds, "The recommendations of the Public Health Department and feedback from Reopen Rock Task Force are that businesses and employers should require face coverings for both staff and customers."

Visitors who don't have masks will be provide one, and the county says it will make accommodations for people who cannot wear a mask due to underlying health conditions. Lastly, those who choose not to comply, the county says it will come up with an alternative method for receiving county services.