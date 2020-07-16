Police capture kangaroo hopping through Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers have captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Florida neighborhood. After receiving a call Thursday morning about a kangaroo running loose, Fort Lauderdale police officers managed to capture him and place him in a squad car. The marsupial was taken to a barn where the agency keeps its horses. Anthony Macias, who claims to be the kangaroo’s owner, told the Sun Sentinel he’d been hoping to bring his pet, Jack, home, but police told him the animal won’t be returned, because Fort Lauderdale isn’t zoned for kangaroos. Macias says he was at work when he learned Jack had escaped.