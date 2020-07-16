Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast. The Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Michelle Obama’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on relationships and health.