How RPS 205 crafted its preliminary back to school plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drawing up a game plan for what back to school looks like for RPS 205 families and staff is taking a team effort.

"Really since May we've been meeting every day in ten sub-committees just grinding through a series of decisions and improvements and concepts," says RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett.

Jarrett says the district first began working on this plan while classes were still in virtual learning last spring. He says it surveyed teachers, students, and parents to better understand how they were coping.

"We wanted to learn as many lessons as we could from that, knowing this virus was probably going to be with us for quite a while."

Jarrett says the district's team has kept three main goals in mind while crafting the plan: Number one, that students and faculty remain safe. Number two, that the plan allows for opportunities for social/emotional support services students may need. And finally, the plan is fair and allows for student success no matter the barrier they face.

"There's an equity issue when we don't offer some face to face options," says Jarrett. "Some of our neediest students benefit the most from face-to-face school connections. Frankly, we wanted to do everything we could inside the confines of science and safety for options that allowed us to balance those three interests."

While this plan gives families a better understanding of what this fall could look like, Jarrett says much more detailed manuals and guidelines will be released July 29th.

"We just want to get some extra input from people before we release those. We're going to take a few weeks to continually listening and improving those."

Families with students in Kindergarten or older are required to make their decision between remote or in-person learning by August 7th.