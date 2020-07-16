Freeport’s Social Justice Committee discuss ways to improve local policing policies

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport's new Social Justice Committee tackles issues on race and policing on Thursday by reviewing public safety.

The committee is designed to bring racial inequality to the forefront and spark change in Freeport.

"I was born and raised here in Freeport and it's my hometown that I absolutely love and I would like to see it better, at it's best," said Freeport resident Stacy Wittfield.

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller says one way to get better is by discussing racial inequality and reviewing policies to see what could use improvement.

"Our goal is that through dialogue and task-force with some action plans we can bring the necessary framework in order to bring our community towards healing and unity and reconciliation and reformation," said Mayor Miller.

The Social Justice Committee is made up of 12 people Mayor Miller says represent the Freeport area. Members met inside Freeport City Hall on Thursday night to put possible solutions on paper.

"So that's the other side with the mental health issue with law enforcement is 'who is providing debriefing with officers and burnout prevention.' I can do whatever I need to do with that by hiring a social worker," said committee member Jeannette Diddens.

Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers presented how police policies are formed from national standards and from state and federal laws. He also asked the committee for help on finding talented diverse people to work on the force.

"We have several female officers and I believe just one black officer and that pains me because I want my department to reflect the community," said Chief Summers.

"Come up with a plan for recruitment. What do the other communities do and so how can we do better in that," said Mayor Miller.

Taking an inside look in order to improve the outside community.

Mayor Miller says committee members are being appointed to four sub committees focusing on use of force and body camera, civilian police and academy review, recruitment and community improvement. Those committees will review findings at the next meeting on August 6.