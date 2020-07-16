Detroit bike manufacturer brings Schwinn production to U.S.

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit bike manufacturer is expected to bring Schwinn production back to the U.S. later this month as workers begin assembling limited copies of Schwinn’s classic 1965 Collegiate bike. The Detroit News reports that Detroit Bikes LLC is building 500 bikes of the revived Schwinn model that debuted in 1965, as part of a partnership with the American brand that traces its lineage to 1895 in Chicago. The Schwinn Collegiate will be produced in Detroit. The bike is expected to be priced at $998 per copy and it will be available to purchase as early as August on Walmart’s website.