D Mitchell to wait until next year to join Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Mitchell will have to wait until next season to join the Chicago Blackhawks. The 21-year-old Mitchell, one of the organization’s top prospects, agreed to a three-year contract in April. But there was some question about when the defenseman’s entry-level deal might begin. Mitchell is ineligible for the resumption of the NHL season. The team announced it had finalized a contract with the former University of Denver star that begins with the 2020-21 season rather than burns a year right now so he can practice with the team.