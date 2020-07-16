Clashes resume on volatile Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the border of the two South Caucasus nations have resumed, with both sides blaming each other for attacks in the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of trying to infiltrate the country. The ministry’s spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said Thursday that Armenian forces were able to deter the attack. A statement released by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said the Armenian military attacked Azerbaijani forces, firing at several settlements with large-caliber weapons and mortars. Skirmishes on the volatile border began Sunday and had killed at least 16 people by Tuesday.