Chicago teachers union wants virtual start to fall classes

CHICAGO (AP) — The union representing thousands of Chicago teachers wants the nation’s third-largest school district to begin the fall semester with virtual classes. Chicago Public Schools officials plan to release a framework this week and get feedback before making a final decision closer to the start of the school year. Leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union on Thursday said there is no way to ensure the safety of students and teachers in school buildings this fall as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in dozens of states. They also want charter schools to start the year virtually.